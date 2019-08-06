Innovation for Finance and Accounting Professionals

These are the phrases Workiva employees routinely hear from customers about the company’s connected reporting and compliance platform. Users can easily create and file complex financial and compliance reports to executives, boards, and federal and state regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

By using Workiva software to connect data from various sources and systems across an organization, authorized employees in any department can access up-to-date information to make accurate financial decisions, such as knowing the optimal quantity of raw materials to order or forecasting seasonal labor needs.

Financial Transformation Drives Growth

Workiva’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, known as Wdesk, is light years ahead of financial processes that rely heavily on manually prepared spreadsheets. A deep understanding of its customers’ most pressing financial reporting challenges is one reason why Workiva’s customers are such raving fans.

Workiva has built innovation into every aspect of its operation. “Our innovation is driven by a focus on learning from our customers, building quick prototypes that allow our customers to get a sense of our direction, and then iterating on our designs until we’re able to deliver a product that our customers will love,” says Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg.

Those customers include more than 75 percent of the largest companies in the U.S. as well as a healthy mix of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and government agencies. The Wdesk platform is used by customers in more than 180 countries.