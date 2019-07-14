Wimbledon live stream 2019: How to watch the men’s final on ESPN without cable

U.S. tennis fans will have to wake up bright and early this morning if they want to catch the final matches of the Wimbledon tournament in London. The games begin as early as 6 a.m. ET. Yes, I’m afraid that means 3 o’clock in the morning for you West Coasters.

Later on in the morning, Roger Federer will face off against Novak Djokovic for the much-anticipated men’s singles final—marking the third time the two tennis greats have met at Wimbledon. Djokovic has the slight advantage, with 25 wins compared to Federer’s 22, but it’s expected to be a tight match.

The 2019 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final is scheduled to begin today (Sunday, July 14) at 9 a.m. ET, and will air on ESPN. For cable cord cutters who want to live-stream the game, you can do that through ESPN’s website or mobile apps with a pay-TV login or via a standalone streaming service. I’ve rounded up some choices below. Now go watch some tennis!