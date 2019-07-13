How to watch the 2019 Wimbledon women’s final live on ESPN without cable

For tennis buffs, there is no more exciting event than the Wimbledon tournament in London, and for American tennis fans there is no more dynamic player than Serena Williams. Viewers will get to see both this morning as Williams takes on Simona Halep for the women’s singles final.

Per Sports Illustrated, Williams has the the edge and then some—commanding a 9-1 advantage over Halep, including when the two faced off at Wimbledon 2011. (You can check out their head-to-head stats on Tennis.com.) But don’t count Halep out yet. Tennis history is replete with upsets.

The 2019 Ladies’ Final is scheduled to begin today (Saturday, July 13) at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. It’s part of a full day of championship Wimbledon events, the schedule for which you can find here.

For cord cutters who want to stream Wimbledon matches live on their smart TV, computer, or phone, there are a few different options. If you have a login with a pay-TV provider, you can stream all the action on ESPN’s website or via its mobile apps. For viewers without a cable or satellite subscription, your best bet is to sign up for a standalone streaming service, most of which are easy to cancel and may be offering a free trial period. Here are some of the best choices: