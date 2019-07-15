How can we know if a company is good if we don’t know what they’re lobbying for?

In the recent Democratic debates, big business was called out as the source for many evils—maybe even all of them. And with good reason. Many criticisms of big businesses are legitimate. Some companies are tax dodgers, some pay low-level employees too little, some pay their CEOs and senior management too much, and virtually all pollute and contribute to climate change. Taken together, these criticisms are easily generalized to entire industries: big pharma, big tech, the fossil fuel industry. All painted as bad.

Several Democratic candidates are now focused on a deeper problem: the power that big business has to influence public policy. Lobbying and campaign contributions have become the source of power, and almost every big business is engaged. The equation is simple: more money invested equals more power to influence policy. So the bigger the business, the more they can invest and the more influence they have.

In a democracy, this power imbalance is dangerous. We can debate how dangerous, but we ignore it at our peril. There are too many examples of companies lobbying against the common good and public interest. Gun manufacturers lobby against stricter gun laws. Pharmaceutical companies lobby for stronger intellectual property rights and against government’s ability to negotiate prices. Fossil fuel companies, tech companies, agriculture companies: every industry has its agenda. Looking at the results, it’s easy to see that their efforts are paying off in preventing policy changes that the vast majority of voters want.

Why doesn’t this problem get more attention? One obvious reason is that it’s hard to prove. Lobbying and campaign contributions are notoriously opaque, hidden from public view. Companies aren’t required to disclose what they spend their lobbying dollars on, and campaign contributions are often shielded through super PACs. Some watchdog groups do their best, but the data they collect is general or anecdotal. Rarely do they come up with direct, damning evidence.

And that points to another reason why the problem is ignored: no obvious, easy solutions. This corruption of our government is systemic. Some of the Democratic candidates have good ideas for addressing the problem, like requiring a longer span of time between government service and lobbying (or even a lifetime ban), more accurate definitions of what constitutes lobbying, and even better pay for staffers on Capitol Hill to keep them from needing to chase the money.

But all these ideas seem to miss the root of the problem: companies have learned that they have power and influence. Marginal attempts to stem the tide won’t succeed. The tide will simply find other ways to break through.

Luckily, there is another tide growing within corporations themselves and among their stakeholders that could actually begin to turn things around. Increasingly, as employees and customers look for companies to behave better, we see encouraging examples like the walkout at Wayfair and employee-based campaigns at Amazon, Google, and Facebook.