400,000 people have joined a Facebook event pledging to raid Area 51

A group of alien hunters has launched a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” in which the organizers are pledging to literally invade Area 51 on Friday, September 20, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. And this is not going to end well.

For decades Area 51 in Nevada has been at the center of UFO conspiracies after an alien spaceship allegedly crashed in nearby Roswell, New Mexico, and was supposedly carted off to Area 51 for examination. Since then, Area 51 has been awash in conspiracy theories—and not just about aliens. Some think the U.S. uses the site to develop technology including sci-fi energy weapons, weather control, and even time travel.

It’s unclear how serious the event’s organizers are about invading Area 51. The event listing’s details only say, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.” “Naruto run” refers to a Japanese anime style of running with the arms thrust backward and the head stretched forward.

Since 2013 the U.S. government has acknowledged that Area 51 is a military site, but has never revealed what types of operations go on there. Still, even if you have 400,000 people who are supposedly willing to overrun a U.S. military installation, it’s probably not a good idea to pre-announce your attack. And man, if they really do have those secret sci-fi energy weapons there, you guys are screwed.