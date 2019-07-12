R. Kelly has been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges

R. Kelly has been arrested in Chicago on Thursday night in relation to new federal charges brought against him. According to the Associated Press , the singer was arrested by Homeland Security Investigation agents and an NYPD Public Safety Task Force at around 7 p.m. local time while he was out walking his dog. The new charges include child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice.

The charges follow charges of 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse brought against Kelly in February and another 11 charges of sexual offenses brought against the singer in May. It’s unclear at the moment if the new federal charges relate to Kelly’s earlier charges.

Kelly has been under the spotlight after the six-part Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly debuted earlier this year. The series brought together a host of people who alleged the singer had abused them over the years. Kelly has always denied the charges, and in an earlier trial in 2008, the singer was acquitted of child pornography charges by a jury. He is currently being held in a Chicago jail where it is expected federal authorities will attempt to extradite him to New York.