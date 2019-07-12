These are the Prime Day deals Amazon is offering on its Kindles, Echos, and Fire tablets

With Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 kicking off on Monday, the company has revealed some of the deals to be had on its range of hardware devices. The deals include everything from $70 off Echo Shows to $80 off on Kindle Oasis to $100 off on Fire TV Recasts. We’ve got the full list of Amazon devices deals below. Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day will officially start at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on July 15 and run for 48 hours.