These are the Prime Day deals Amazon is offering on its Kindles, Echos, and Fire tablets

With Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 kicking off on Monday, the company has revealed some of the deals to be had on its range of hardware devices. The deals include everything from $70 off Echo Shows to $80 off on Kindle Oasis to $100 off on Fire TV Recasts. We’ve got the full list of Amazon devices deals below. Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day will officially start at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on July 15 and run for 48 hours.
Fire TV:
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99
- Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99
- Save $100 on Fire TV Recast, now starting at just $129.99
- Get a $45 Sling TV Credit, which can be applied to $15 off your first three months when you buy a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV Recast
- Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to Showtime or Starz on Prime Video channels or in app
- Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video channels
- Get Sega Classics for just $4.99
Echo & Alexa:
- Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99
- Save $70 on Echo Show just $159.99
- Save $40 on Echo Plus, just $109.99
- Save $20 on Echo Input, just $14.99
- Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79
Fire tablets:
- Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings
- Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings
Kids’ devices:
- Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings
- Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $149.99, or get two for $279.98—a $120 savings
- Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99
Kindle:
- Save up to $80 on Kindle Oasis (9th generation), plus get a $5 e-book credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $174.99
- Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 e-book credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99
- Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 e-book credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99
Home Security:
- Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99
- Save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, just $169
- Save $130 on a Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit, just $199
- Save $60 on Ring Spotlight Cam, just $139
- Save $55 Ring Stick Up Cam, just $124.99
- Save $60 on a Blink Indoor Cam 2-Cam System, just $79.99
- Save $80 on the all-new Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99
Smart Home:
- Save up to $200 on eero Wi-Fi systems
- Save $100 on an eero Router, just $99
- Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98
- Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199