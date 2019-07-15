5 myths you’ve been told about first impressions

We’ve all heard the expression, “you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.” In fact, research has indicated that within the first seven seconds of meeting someone, we draw conclusions about that person that stick with us.

Daniel Kahneman, in his book Thinking, Fast and Slow, calls the power of first impressions “the halo effect.” We form quick impressions based on the way someone looks, and we tend to discount later things that contradict what we’ve observed. So it’s important to create this positive first impression if you want to have this “halo” work to your benefit.

But there is another system in our brain that checks in after that initial interaction. Kahneman calls this our “remembering self,” which triggers a more considered response and often gives life to first impressions. So, while the following common pieces of advice can be useful at the outset, relying on them too much can be problematic and will not necessarily win you that job or that new relationship. The sustained efforts you make—and your flexibility in social interactions—often overshadow that initial impression.

1. You must smile

Smiling creates a strong first impression—in fact studies have indicated that a smile is the most memorable feature after first meeting someone. So use the smile to show warmth and keen interest in the person you’re connecting with. But if you keep smiling through the job interview—in an obvious and constant way—you’ll turn your future employer off.

A constant smile soon becomes artificial-seeming and prevents you from looking like you have a deeper self. I have interviewed many job candidates, and I easily tire of a person who can’t stop smiling. It’s the same with any facial expression; if it’s unchanging, it will soon seem fake.

2. Take up space

Amy Cuddy, in her book Presence, talks about the power of expansive body language and the positive messages it sends to those we’re talking to. She says that such big gestures can also make us feel “more powerful, confident, and assertive, less stressed and anxious, and happier and more optimistic.” But too much of a good thing can be bad. If you rely too much on these big gestures throughout a conversation, you may come across as overbearing.

3. You have to dress up

Common wisdom is that the way you’re dressed can create an excellent first impression. It’s true, but it will not have the definitive impact that some think it has. I once interviewed a young man for a position in my firm, The Humphrey Group. Typically, I looked for talent that was well-dressed.