An astrophysicist explains one of the most famous album covers of all time

Peter Saville—graphic designer and cofounder of Factory Records—designed the album cover based on a picture spotted by band member Bernard Sumner in an encyclopedia. The picture itself can be traced to the work of postgraduate student Harold Craft, who published the image in his PhD thesis in 1970 after Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered pulsars in 1967. But what exactly are the wiggly lines?

Unknown treasures in space

What we see in this enigmatic image is the signal produced by a pulsar known as B1919+21, the first pulsar ever discovered. A pulsar is formed during the violent death of a star several times more massive than our sun. These stars go out with a bang known as a “supernova explosion,” during which the core of the exploding star is compressed into an almost perfect sphere with a radius of little more than 10 km. What’s formed is called a neutron star.

This stellar remnant, still more massive than our sun, is so extremely dense that the atoms from the original star cannot maintain their structure—they fall apart leaving smaller particles called neutrons, which form a vast ocean beneath the star’s crust. Pulsars are rapidly spinning neutron stars that can be observed from Earth. Thanks to their rotation and a magnetic field that’s a trillion times stronger than that of the Earth, the magnetic north and south poles of these supermagnets shine like a lighthouse. After having traveled for many hundreds of years, flashes of radiation from B1919+21 reach the Earth every 1.34 seconds.