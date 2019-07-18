WeTransfer and Headspace just helped pay off $30 million of people’s medical debt

When Amsterdam-based file-sharing giant WeTransfer opened a U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles a few years ago, one of the first things president Damian Bradfield noticed was the homelessness. It’s a problem that’s continued to get worse in Los Angeles County. There are now reportedly 59,000 people living on the streets, a 12% increase over last year. Of course, that’s partly because of increasing rents and evictions from big tech gentrification from companies like WeTransfer, but Bradfield wanted to be part of the solution, so his team started researching what actions they might be able to take immediately to help some of the people in the area.

Unlike in the company’s home country of the Netherlands, which has socialized medicine, people who are poor or have no insurance in the United States can encounter a health emergency that causes piles of bills and eventually bankrupts them. The process creates a viscous cycle: People are pressured into making payments they can’t afford, while their credit score is destroyed for defaulting, all of which makes it even harder to get fair loans, apartments, and bank accounts. Just in the city of Los Angeles, people have an estimated $35 million in medical debt that’s being sought after by debt collectors.

“The more we dived into it, the more we could see that medical debt is one of the biggest instigators of homelessness,” Bradfield says. So WeTransfer, meditation app company Headspace, and several other local companies and philanthropists have teamed with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to pay off virtually all of it. The effort will wipe out a combined $30 million in medical debt for L.A. city residents in need.

One weird effect of our system of debt and collection is that it won’t cost $30 million to do. Once a hospital or healthcare provider can’t collect funds, they sell the outstanding debt to a collection agency for less than it’s worth, which tries to pressure people into paying some portion of their bill. If that agency can’t get all of the outstanding money, they simply bundle a bunch of debts together and resell them to another company that might have different tactics (which are often unscrupulous or straight-up illegal) or wants to try their luck.

Eventually, these bundles are available at a super low rate for other debt buyers, who could abolish or forgive the debt entirely if they weren’t interested in making a profit. RIP Medical Debt does that by relying primarily on grassroots donations to fund its mission. Buying $30 million worth of debt will only cost WeTransfer $300,000.

RIP Medical Debt grew out of the Occupy Wall Street protests against economic inequality in 2011. During that time, eventual cofounders Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton, both traditional debt collectors, helped activists crowdfund a similar concept dubbed Rolling Jubilee. It raised more than $700,000 to pay off nearly $32 million in various forms of debt before the organizers regeared it to focus exclusively on student loans.

In 2014, Antico and Ashton teamed up to create a formal nonprofit to focus on using donations to buy and forgive medical debt. They’ve since worked with different companies and community organizers (and John Oliver) to pay off more than $700 million in medical debt. They hope to reach the $1 billion mark this year.