This ‘career accelerator’ helps applicants get dream tech jobs—for a cut of their salary

Most of us have a dream employer. According to LinkedIn’s 2019 list of companies where Americans want to work , Google, Facebook, and Amazon were the most popular choices. But no matter where you’d like to be employed, would you pay for help landing the gig?

Kevin Wu hopes you say yes. He started the career accelerator Pathrise out of his belief that the job search should be measured and tactical, similar to sales. Wu has grown his own career, which includes jobs at Yelp and Salesforce, as well as the launch of a gaming company, through strategic “shenanigans” that he and his team will teach you—for 9% of your first year’s salary.

“A lot of student are motivated, but if you don’t know how to do the outreach or you don’t know the right things to say, you can be held back,” says Wu. “It has nothing to do with your actual capacity to perform the job; it’s the nature of the job search.”

Pathrise provides a formal eight-week job-coaching program that teaches you how to optimize your personal content, networking pipeline, and interview skills. The final module is negotiation tactics. “We’re getting a 5% to 20% gain when students follow the script,” says Wu. “Negotiation earns candidates more respect while getting that additional boost in compensation. Many gain benefits beyond their base salary, such as a signing bonus or equity.”

Wu provides industry-specific advice for candidates based on their dream employer and position as well as a one-on-one personal adviser. He says he’s successfully placed 300 students in jobs. Currently, Pathrise focuses on the tech industry, but Wu plans to expand into data and marketing. The services are free and unlimited until you get placed.

“We make true on our promise of getting you a job,” says Wu. “We’ve gotten people into companies from top-tier startups to Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. The average salary is above six figures, and the maximum we helped achieve was a $500,000 total compensation offer.”

For a six-figure salary, a student’s payment to Pathrise could be hefty, but Wu believes he’s providing more than that in value. “We are data driven,” he says. “We get students a response rate of two to four times the average. Our promise and the whole design of the program is to trade less immediate money for more future money.”