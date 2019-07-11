These concept ads are great ideas for social good campaigns that don’t exist yet

“70% of black girls can’t swim.” That message flashes in large letters at the start of a new two-minute ad for Adidas. It’s part of why black children are more than five times more likely to die from drowning than white ones.

“But why?” asks the next bold pop up. That’s a complicated question with likely many factors involved including systemic poverty and oppression, but the Adidas ad focuses on at least one that the company can explain via cheerful montage: Cue a sizzle reel of many African American women with amazing hairstyles—and then the effort that goes into cutting, braiding, combing and styling them. “For black girls, our hair is everything,” intones a narrator. “It’s our identity, our personality, our crowning glory.”

The point is that many black girls may not want to swim because pool chemicals damage their hair, and swim caps don’t always fit correctly. Once they miss early chances to learn, it’s hard to catch up.

But Adidas promises to solve that issue through a new program called Make Waves With Waves, which offers free swimming lessons for young women of all abilities starting in London’s typically black communities along with a global rollout of “afro-fit” swim caps for all black hairstyles and specialized hair care products for after swimming.

The program features a role model like Simone Manuel, the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal for swimming, and includes billboard ads featuring black female silhouettes sporting the colorful caps and empowering messages like “You’ve got the crown, now rule the waves” or “It’s time to turn the tide.”

There’s just one catch: Adidas didn’t make it. Jack Parker and Savannah Finestone, two design students from West Herts College did. The commercial totally speculative but based on a real Adidas brief about values the company finds important. It also just won top honors in the D&AD New Blood Awards advertising competition by earning recognition for both general excellence and having a particularly empowering social message.

The New Blood awards are put on annually by British design and advertising educational charity D&AD. The goal is to allow aspiring creatives to make conceptual campaigns for top brands about issues or causes that those brands say they want to promote. The companies may use the best briefs while the contestants get to highlight their talent to future employers.