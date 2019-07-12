Ikea’s new limited-edition collection could make moving suck less

Moving is terrible. I hate it with all my soul. I don’t think anyone in the world likes it. This is something that Ikea seems to understand. The Swedish company wants to make our lives a little easier with its new collection, Ombyte , which is focused purely on design that makes moving day suck less—or, as Ikea puts it in its optimistic way, “easier, less stressful and more fun.”

The new, limited-edition collection, in some ways, means you’ll never have to actually unpack again. The designs are meant to store your stuff while you move, and then become part of your home once you’re settled. Take the $60 Ombyte Storage crates: These two sturdy plywood boxes on casters can be stacked inside a closet as storage units—or rolled outside when moving day comes.

Likewise, the collection includes a glorified version of the classic blue Ikea bag for $8. You’ve probably used these for laundry before, and perhaps even for moving house, but their open tops and cloth handles make them less than ideal for either. The redesigned version in Ombyte solves both problems by adding zippers that protect what’s inside, and straps that allow the bag to be carried like a backpack.

The last product doesn’t transform into anything: A $50 adjustable trolley, made out of metal tubing that’s gotten a bright pink paint job, is simply meant to help you carry around heavy furniture like sofas or dressers.

Ikea’s idea of furniture that doubles as its own moving box makes a lot of sense: If the design is functional and good-looking enough, why ever take your stuff out? Instead, use your next move as an opportunity to Marie Kondo the hell out of your belongings and cart what remains in Ikea’s reusable boxes—then enjoy instant order in your new home.