Apple might be planning to ditch Face ID in iPhones

That’s according to a report from the China Times that quotes an analyst at investment firm Credit Suisse in Asia who says Apple will begin phasing out its Face ID biometric authentication system in iPhones starting in 2020. The analyst believes that next year Apple will release one new model of iPhone without the notch or Face ID, instead opting to go with an under-screen front camera and full-screen acoustic fingerprint authentication—essentially a new version of Touch ID.

The same analyst believes that in 2021 all new iPhones introduced will be sans notch and offer full-screen acoustic fingerprint authentication with no Face ID. Apple first introduced the notch and Face ID on the iPhone X in 2017. While at first the notch, a necessity due to the Face ID sensors embedded at the top of the iPhone, was ridiculed, it’s a design choice many Android manufacturers have since implemented.

But while Apple has been rumored to have been working on an in-display Touch ID authentication system for a while now, this analyst’s prediction needs to be taken with a grain of salt. From a security standpoint, Face ID is 20 times more secure than Touch ID as Face ID gives a false positive one out of every million tries and Touch ID returns a false positive in just one out of every 50,000 tries.

Unless Apple could come up with a new version of Touch ID that is more secure than Face ID, it’s incredibly unlikely that Apple would take a step back on the security front. Also, another point against Apple ditching Face ID in favor of Touch ID is that Apple recently began a new ad campaign touting how much better Face ID is versus its own Touch ID.

But as always with Apple rumors, only time will tell.