Barry storm live path: 4 ways to track the potential hurricane threatening the Gulf

A system in the northern Gulf of Mexico is destined to develop into a tropical cyclone early today and is forecast to become Hurricane Barry, the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, “potential Tropical Cyclone Two” is threatening storm surges in parts of southern and southeastern Louisiana, where a Storm Surge Watch is already in effect. The state’s governor, John Bel Edwards, has issued a state of emergency. The slow-moving system is expected to make landfall between central Louisiana and the upper coast of Texas early this weekend, per AccuWeather. Heavy winds and severe flooding are expected.

If you’re looking to track the path of this potentially dangerous storm, I’ve rounded up some good resources below for real-time updates and infographics.