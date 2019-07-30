I tried working out at lunch to combat my 3 p.m. slump

For as long as I can remember, I’ve experienced an afternoon slump. Somewhere between lunch and 3 p.m., my eyelids start getting heavy, and for the next 30 minutes, I can kiss any ounce of productivity goodbye. I’ve learned to schedule mindless tasks during that time. I clear my emails or do work that requires little concentration, like conducting web research.

As a productivity-obsessed writer and editor, I’ve already adapted many healthy habits, which should theoretically help combat this slump. For the most part, I sleep between 7 to 7.5 hours a night. I wait 14 hours between dinner and my first meal of the next day, which is usually a protein and healthy-fats combo. I drink a lot of water. I exercise five to six days a week. I keep snacks like nuts and hard-boiled eggs handy so I don’t succumb to sugar cravings.

Nothing has worked. In fact, over the last month I noticed that I’ve begun getting two slumps—one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. Recently I decided it was time to make a change, so I tried a lunchtime workout to see if it could help me get that precious afternoon productivity back.

The benefits of exercise on the brain

The evidence linking exercise and productivity is pretty compelling. Clinical exercise psychologist Dr. Bill Sukala previously told Michael Grothaus that cardiovascular exercise can reverse brain shrinkage and slow down aging. It can also improve our cognitive function, elevate our moods, and manage cortisol, the hormone associated with stress.

What’s less clear-cut, however, is how different exercises affect the brain, and whether the time of day you exercise can impact your alertness and productivity. I tend to do most of my workouts in the mornings (alternating between cardio and strength training), and occasionally I’ll swap or add in an evening workout if I want to take a group class. I haven’t really noticed a difference in my overall cognitive function depending on what exercise I do or when I perform it. Most importantly, the endorphins don’t seem to last long enough to stave off my 3 p.m slump.

The midday workout: A burst of endorphins with a side of stress

For this experiment, I tried working out in the middle of the day over the course of four days. I alternated between high-intensity interval training (HIIT), steady-state cardio, and strength training. (I’d intended to include one session of yoga and stretching, but work obligations got in the way.) The first noticeable difference was that my 11 a.m. slump was gone. However, I noticed that I took longer to focus when I got to work in the morning. I’d become so reliant on the post-exercise endorphins to get me going in the morning that not sweating first thing felt very strange.

At the same time, I found myself operating more in urgency mode. I knew that when I factor in the time it takes for me to walk to the gym, get a decent workout in, take a shower, and freshen up, I’d have to be out of the office for 90 minutes. While I made up this time by coming to work an hour earlier and leaving half an hour later than usual, it felt like I was operating under a tighter time crunch. I felt pressured to get things done more quickly, because I was afraid that if I left it until after my midday workout, I wouldn’t get around to doing these tasks.