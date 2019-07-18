You might need less sleep than you think

That has consequences for our health and productivity. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to all sorts of health conditions, not to mention impair cognitive function. And despite all the sleep-hacking devices out there, the consensus around sleep seems to be that Americans just don’t get enough of it. That might be true, but it’s not as simple as, “you’re always tired at work, so you must need more sleep.” Here’s why.

The ‘perfect’ amount of sleep is different for every individual

For many years, eight hours has been touted as the magical number you should log each night. A 2015 report by the National Sleep Foundation recommends that adults between the ages of 25 to 64 should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep, while adults 65 and over should strive for seven to eight hours. However, depending on your genetics, medical conditions, and your exposure to stress, your “perfect” amount might fall inside and outside of that range. There are even certain humans, who, due to a genetic mutation, are short sleepers by nature. (Sadly you can’t train yourself to be one of those people.)

A good way to figure out how many hours of sleep you need is to sleep when you naturally feel tired and wake up without an alarm. In an episode for Secrets Of The Most Productive People, author Daniel Pink said that this exercise is a good way to figure out what “chronotype” you are. Are you a morning person, night owl, or somewhere in-between?

But it’s also helpful for figuring out how many hours of sleep you need. Of course, if you’ve been running on sleep debt, the number might be a little bit higher than what you really need, so it’s best to do this over the course of several days to see if that number of consistent. In fact, the next time you go on vacation is the perfect time to try this out.

Figure out the source of your tiredness

You might still be wondering—if you are getting enough sleep, then why are you tired, grumpy, and finding it hard to focus at work?

There are several reasons for this. In a 2015 article for Fast Company, Gwen Moran outlined several clues that you can look out for. For example, you might assume that the errors you made were due to lack of sleep. But unless you track and pay attention to other variables, that might not be the culprit. Perhaps you were juggling several major projects that week, and you found it hard to direct your concentration to just one. Or maybe you’ve been facing a personal problem that you’ve found difficult to stop ruminating about.