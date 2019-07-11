The NBA just invested in this hot AI startup to train and find its next crop of global superstars

During the NBA draft three weeks ago, Zion Williamson was the number-one pick for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Today, the AI-powered basketball training app HomeCourt is being drafted by the NBA to help it find and develop the next Williamson.

The NBA has announced a new partnership with HomeCourt that uses the app’s technology to develop and train players at all skill levels, making it an integral part of the league’s youth basketball development initiatives around the world.

In addition, the league is making a strategic investment in Nex Team, the San Jose-based startup behind HomeCourt as part of its $8.5 millon series A funding round. Other investors include Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund, the Alibaba Entrepreneurship Fund, and a laundry list of pro ballers, including Al Horford, Sue Bird, Bradley Beal, and the Plumlee brothers (Mason and Miles), all of whom join Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Brooklyn Nets co-owner (and Alibaba CEO) Joe Tsai, both of whom also invested in Nex Team’s seed round last summer.

In the year since its launched, HomeCourt has logged more than 25 million shots, 20 million dribbles, 3.5 million minutes, with users across 170 countries. With that scale and accessibility, the NBA is hoping it’ll help more efficiently identify and discover basketball talent around the world.

“This is just a bull’s-eye for us in terms of a product that will allow us to grow the game of basketball globally,” says NBA chief innovation officer Amy Brooks. “We’re excited about the advanced technology and AI, and our ability to reach players of all levels, both elite and casual, and engage with them.”

HomeCourt essentially uses an iPhone camera to track and chart basketball shots and other practice drill performance in real time while providing instant video review and statistical analysis. Beyond the individual aspects of the platform, much like Nike Plus, its users can compete with and measure themselves against each other. A kid in Pennsylvania can have a three-point shooting contest with a kid in Paris. The platform’s easy accessibility—all you need is a smartphone—also expands the potential to find both skilled players and raw talent in unexpected or remote places without having to send scouts.