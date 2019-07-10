‘Now Pay Us!’ Photos from NYC’s World Cup victory parade capture a mood—and a movement

Chants of “Equal pay! Equal pay!” could be heard above the din this morning as thousands of people flooded into lower Manhattan to celebrate the champion U.S. Women’s Soccer team, who clinched their record fourth World Cup win on Sunday—and supercharged a national dialogue about gender pay disparities in the process.

The city of New York welcomed the team with a ticker-tape parade at the “Canyon of Heroes” and a key-giving ceremony at City Hall. Soccer fans and equal-pay advocates alike showed up in droves, waving homemade signs, donning red-white-and-blue face paint, basking in confetti, and just reveling in the all-around celebratory mood.

Our photo assistant Daisy Korpics was on hand to capture some of the most exciting moments. Check out the slideshow above!