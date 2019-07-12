This is exactly what women want at work (and it’s super simple)

In 2017, GE announced that it had set a gender diversity goal: hire 20,000 women in STEM roles by the year 2020. Microsoft, after two years of declining female representation in its workforce between 2014 and 2016, decided to tie its executives’ bonuses to diversity goals. Intel designed a diversity and inclusion program that would model its workforce after the percentage share of women and minorities in the labor market. Companies like Bloomberg, Johnson & Johnson, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Medium also set gender diversity targets, and it’s estimated that at least 85% of companies track at least some gender diversity statistics.

But according to the Women in the Workplace report, published by McKinsey and LeanIn.org, between 2015 and 2018, American businesses made virtually no progress in female representation in the workplace, and women of color remain particularly underrepresented. The organizations’ proposed solution to the problem of representation was not necessarily novel: hire and promote more women.

If those are the goals of all those diversity targets, why are companies finding it so hard to hire and retain women?

The list of reasons is long, varied, and nuanced. Some women leave their jobs and even careers because of sexual harassment. About 46% who experience sexual harassment at work will leave a job or career, according to a Marketplace-Edison research poll. Others will leave because they continue to be passed over for promotions and raises. Some leave because they have children or want to have children, and the American workplace is so unfriendly to the working mother.

There are more than 165 million women in the United States according to the most recent Census numbers. Women slightly outnumber men, and about 75% of those women do paid work. When it comes to ways we can improve the workplace for women, what attracts them, what makes them want to stay, I say we just ask.

So we did. InHerSight sampled our data set of reviews on more than 100,000 U.S. companies to better understand what women want from their employers and what makes them happy in their work.

The top four things working women said they want from their employers are: