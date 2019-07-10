5 ways Megan Rapinoe is the hero America needs right now

She may not be going to “the fucking White House ,” but Megan Rapinoe is definitely going places.

Following a record-smashing second consecutive World Cup victory, the breakout star of the United States women’s national soccer team has cemented her status as the hero America needs right now.

Alex Morgan may be the team’s tea-miming single-game top-scorer, and Ashlyn Harris its uncontested Instagram queen, but it’s Rapinoe who has transcended the game and the moment to imprint herself fully upon popular culture as a world-class leader and a role model well worth emulating.

With her extremely proud girlfriend, WNBA star Sue Bird, cheering from the sidelines, Rapinoe has spent this past week steeped in the media spotlight, which she not only withstood but seemed to seize and train where she wanted it to go. At a time when the country needs more public figures to unequivocally rally behind (and way fewer running for president), she’s a brash, bold breath of fresh air.

On the occasion of Wednesday’s USWNT ticker-tape parade in New York City, here are five ways Rapinoe has demonstrated excellence on the field and off.

1. She’s very good at what she does

After having to abstain from the semifinals due to an injury, Rapinoe scored all of the U.S.’s goals in knockout-round matches against Spain and France, along with the opening goal in her team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, earning a cache of awards in the process. She won the Golden Ball for best World Cup player and the Golden Boot for its top scorer, and the 34-year old is now the first woman to start in three consecutive World Cup finals. Additionally, her heavily memed victory pose has earned her some high-level sports fans.