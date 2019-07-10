These are the 10 most visible brands in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ season three

Thanks to ad campaigns from Burger King, Baskin Robbins, Coca-Cola and—inexplicably—the Chicago Cubs, we already knew that the third season of Stranger Things was going to be an ’80s-themed brand bonanza . Now that all eight episodes have been dropped, binged, and dissected (don’t worry, no spoilers here), we have some data on the product placement and brands in the show.

Concave Brand Tracking, a UK-based firm that tracks and analyzes brands in entertainment, found more than 100 brands in ST3 and broke it down to nearly 45 different product types, with cars, drinks, shoes, stores, and food as the five most common. Episode one had the least brand presence, while the eighth and last episode of this season had the most. Fourteen brands actually appeared in the show’s dialogue, with Smirnoff popping up four times.

Here are the top-10 most visible brands in Stranger Things season three:

1. Coca-Cola

The brand got a head start with the announcement that it was bringing back a limited run of New Coke—the company’s most infamous marketing and product flop—to help promote its involvement in the show. Characters drank Coke, its machine was a clear prop, and the logo always seemed to be creeping around.

2. Cadillac

Again, no spoilers, but all hail the 1984 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible.

3. Chevrolet

Aside from the Caddy, Chevy took up a lot of the road in Hawkins, thanks to Chief Hopper’s glorious 1987 Blazer and Billy Hargrove’s 1979 Camaro.

4. Casio

The preferred watch of both Hopper and Mike Wheeler racked up more than eight minutes of screen time over the season, more than any other brand. It would’ve been even higher on this list, except for the fact that our exposure to these characters’ wrists was rather discreet.