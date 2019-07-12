How to stop your people-pleasing behavior from limiting your success

We all want to be liked by our friends, family, and coworkers, but if you’re constantly putting the wishes of others ahead of your own wants and needs, you may fall into the category of being a people pleaser.

“While genuinely caring for others is an admirable trait, people-pleasing goes one step further, resulting in behaviors that may be detrimental to both our mental and physical health,” says Dr. Jeff Nalin, a clinical psychologist and the founder and chief clinical officer of Paradigm Malibu Treatment Center.

Continually saying “yes” to others’ demands, Nalin says, can become an addiction. “Yes” becomes an impulsive reaction. For many people pleasers, their self-validation hinges on what other think of them. They fear what others will think of them if they say no and try to avoid rejection at all costs.

But saying “yes” to every demand leads to more people asking for more. People pleasers can find their days consumed by fulfilling the demands of others to the point where they don’t have time left to do the things that are important to them personally. This can prevent them from moving forward in their own lives.

If you’re a people pleaser, try these tips to get unstuck and start taking back control of your life.

Set boundaries

Examine the tasks that you do daily, and evaluate which ones are your biggest energy drainers. Ask yourself how the task makes you feel and whether it has a positive or negative impact on your life. Ensuring that those priorities are communicated both to yourself and others can help you to set boundaries around how you use your time. “By clarifying priorities and making better use of their schedules, people pleasers can regain control and alleviate the burden that comes from taking on too much,” says Nalin.

Practice saying “no”

If you struggle with saying “no,” practice by saying “no” to little things. When the waiter asks if you want to add fries to your meal, saying “no” isn’t going to affect how they feel about you as a person, so that’s an easy “no.” Then move on to declining that birthday party invitation, or the request to take on someone else’s work when you’re already overwhelmed by your own.