How Darren Aronofsky and astronauts are taking on the environmental crisis

The filmmaker who directed Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and Mother spent his summers in high school volunteering at the New York Aquarium, which was close to his home in South Brooklyn. Speaking at Fast Company’s European Innovation Festival in Milan, he says that he was primarily drawn to the gig because it gave him free access to the cyclone roller coaster on Coney Island. But one summer on the job, he came across a catalogue for the School for Field Studies, which trains high school and college students to be environmentalists. He enrolled to become a field biologist in training. He went to Kenya to study water strategies and Prince William Sound to study seals.

He eventually went on to become a world-renowned producer and director, but over the past decade, he’s come back to his roots. “I can’t seem to work on any story that isn’t somehow connected to the environment,” Aronofsky says. “I think it is the story of our time.”

As a filmmaker, Aronofsky believes he has the opportunity—and the responsibility—to use his platform to drive others to work toward protecting the planet. And with the current technologies at our disposal, from drones to AI, he says we can now accurately represent the planet through film. In the documentary One Strange Rock, which he produced for the National Geographic channel in 2018, all of this technology is deployed to depict the majesty of the earth at 160 different locations, using six crews over three years. “We used technology to capture the most beautiful and extreme places on the planet,” he says. “The series was narrated by the only people who have seen the planet from above: astronauts.”

In the series, Aronofsky made the deliberate choice not to mention “climate change” or pollution by name, although these things are implied in the visuals. “There is so much in the marketplace that is pounding people (with these messages),” he says. “I thought that maybe by just admiring the clockwork and showing how beautiful this planet is, it would make people think, ‘Maybe let’s not destroy that.'”

Aronfsky says that even films that aren’t overtly environmentalist are designed to spur people to think about how their actions affect the planet. Take Noah, for instance, which is based on the biblical story. It describes how God looks on at man’s evil deeds and attempts to destroy the Earth with a flood. “I’ve been wanting to make this movie since I was a teenager,” Aronofsky says. “I thought there were a lot of connections to what is going on in this planet today. We need to take care of creation, and we’re not. We’re running into this apocalypse as well.”

David de Rothschild, an environmentalist, agrees that the constant stream of negative stories about the planet is not very effective at spurring action. “As environmentalists, we’re undertakers of the wilderness,” de Rothschild says. “We tell you all the bad news. And bad news creates fear. And fear often creates paralysis.”