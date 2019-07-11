How to find fulfillment in a job that bores you

What do you like about your job? Is it the people you work with? The opportunity to learn? The chance to be part of building a product you love and use daily?

If the best part of your job is your vacation from it, it may be time to rethink your choices. For a lot of us, work-life fulfillment is found . . . well . . . not in work itself. We tend to think of the best parts of life as being those that aren’t related to work. But what if we’re missing out on opportunities to find value at work, and within work?

Now, I’m not saying that your job has to be the primary source of fulfillment and purpose. As I’ve written before, there is no magic bullet when it comes to fulfillment—and trying to find it will make you miserable.

That said, even the most monotonous job can provide some meaning. Here are six ways to find that when you’re in a tedious job:

Focus on what you can learn

A crucial part of feeling fulfilled is a sense that we are learning something new. Look for the things in your work that challenge you, and focus on the areas you haven’t yet figured out. What are the problems that no one has solved? What are the sticky issues that don’t seem to resolve themselves? Find these areas for new learning, new challenges, unique opportunities, and dig in. You’ll be surprised how much more engaged you’ll be when you expose your brain to new things.

Focus on what you can do differently

If you do things in the same way over and over, your brain will take shortcuts. Now, this is good for cognitive efficiency, but it’s not the recipe for fulfillment. Consider how you can add color to your work by doing things in different ways or by shaking up the norm. By adding novelty to the way you do your work, you’ll encourage your brain to turn on and stay engaged. You might even discover a more efficient way.

Focus on your network

As humans, we have a fundamental need to connect with others. Even the most introverted among us crave associations with people. (We just usually need to decompress by ourselves afterward.)