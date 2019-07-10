In this Nebraska town, superpowered algae is the latest cash crop

By now most eaters recognize the benefits of adding salmon to their diets. It’s a tasty, lean fish that’s rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s also readily available: About 70% of the booming $175-billion global aquaculture industry is focused on salmon production.

What’s less clear is the cost of our collective appetite. Farmed salmon fish rely on fish oil supplements to maintain the fatty acid levels that makes it an appealing dish. But those levels have been dropping in recent years because the fish oil—derived from smaller fish like menhaden—has become harder to source as our seas become more and more overfished.

That’s sparked a race for cost-efficient ways to sustainably source the supplement from another source: algae. A landlocked operation far from the ocean (in Blair, Nebraska), that opens this week will produce on an industrial scale a patented marine algal strain that’s rich in EPA and DHA, essential fatty acids that your body can’t make so it has to source through food (like salmon). Together, they’ve been shown to benefit heart, brain, and eye health.

The concept is being pioneered by Veramaris, a joint venture from two European companies: the Dutch life sciences company Royal DSM and German Chemical company Evonik, which produces an highly concentrated algal oil. The factory expects to offset the harvest of roughly 2.1 million metric tons of small fish for use as salmon food per year, roughly 15% of what the salmon aquaculture industry uses.

“Salmon farming or agriculture causes difficulties because it is dependent on wild catch fisheries,” says Veramaris CEO Karim Kurmaly. “This way we’re actually providing an alternative, enabling them to move away from their dependence on marine resources.”

There are plenty of other players in the non-fish-sourced omega-3 space, some using similar systems, others using giant pools or even using insects as the primary ingredient in the supplements. But Veramaris’s strain is particularly potent. It was originally developed by researchers at NASA, who thought that because marine algae can be fermented in a closed container without sunlight, it might be a way to supply nutrition to astronauts in space.

One of the NASA scientists who worked on the problem founded a private company that was eventually acquired by DSM. Veramaris’s improved upon the research to create a formula that can produce nearly 2.5 times the amounts of EPA and DHA compared to the same volumes of fish oil. “Obviously, because it’s more concentrated, it’s actually easier to handle,” he adds.