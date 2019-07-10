The Nintendo Switch is getting a cheaper and more portable ‘Lite’ version

After selling nearly 35 million Nintendo Switch consoles since March 2017, Nintendo is readying a cheaper and lighter version. The Nintendo Switch Lite will launch on September 20 and will cost $200, which is $100 less than the regular Switch. It’s a smaller system overall, and it has a 5.5-inch 720p resolution screen, versus 6.2 inches on its larger sibling. Nintendo also says the Switch Lite will last about a half hour longer on a charge, with play time ranging from three hours to seven hours.

The big trade-off is that the Switch Lite won’t have detachable controllers or support the Nintendo Switch Dock for playing games on a television. (The nickname “Swon’t” is being thrown around on Twitter.) Still, the Switch Lite should play nearly all the same games, and it’s easy to see the new handheld replacing Nintendo’s aging 3DS as a cheaper portable system, especially for kids. With the next The Legend of Zelda game—a remake of the Game Boy classic Link’s Awakening—set to launch on the same date as the Switch Lite, Nintendo shouldn’t have much trouble selling millions more of the smaller systems.