RIP Herbie: A very brief timeline of the VW Beetle

This week, the last VW Beetle will roll off the production line at the Volkswagen plant in Puebla, Mexico. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its iconic Beetle model, marking the end of the road (*cough*) for a vehicle that has been in production since 1938. Over its eight-decade run, the car with the rounded roof silhouette, engine in the back, and surprisingly capacious seating capacity became an icon of design and pop culture.