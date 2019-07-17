Breaking Up with Dr. Search Engine—A Better Way to Triage Pet Health Concerns

It’s 10 p.m. You walk into the kitchen and notice your plate of brownies is a few short. You look around to find a pair of guilty puppy eyes staring back at you. While panic starts to kick in, you realize your veterinarian’s office is closed, and you’re not sure if it’s necessary to rush Fluffy to the emergency hospital. Now what?

A recent Banfield Pet Hospital survey revealed that in such moments of panic, 71% of pet owners turn to the internet instead of their veterinarian. In addition, 90% of veterinarians worry pet owners may unknowingly put their pet more at risk by taking bad advice from the internet.

Good advice, just a text away

Banfield is encouraging pet owners to nix the ‘net and text a vet using its new telehealth service for Optimum Wellness Plan® members. Vet Chat™ on the Banfield app provides on-demand access to one-on-one triage and general pet care advice from a veterinarian around the clock, every day of the year.

Molly McAllister, DVM, MPH, chief medical officer at Banfield, a division of Mars, Inc., wants pet owners to know they have options when looking for pet health support. “As veterinary professionals, we want to be there with you from puppyhood through your pet’s golden years—and also during those unexpected, anxiety-ridden moments between visits,” McAllister says. “We’re thrilled to offer a service that benefits our clients, their pets, and our veterinary teams, and provides our wellness plan clients with on-demand access to reliable pet health advice when they need it most.”

The problem with “searchengineitis”

In addition to concerns about the negative impact taking inaccurate advice from the internet can have on pets, 90% of veterinarians surveyed also report needing to dedicate more energy and allotted appointment time toward correcting misinformation pet owners gleaned from the internet.