How a century-old luxury brand like Gucci won over Gen Z

Gucci, as you may have heard, is crushing it with millennials. In 2018, 62% of Gucci’s more than $8 billion in sales came from the under-35 set, a demographic that is generally harder for luxury brands to capture, given the high price points of their products.

But what you might not know is that Gucci’s fastest-growing segment is now Generation Z, the oldest of whom are only 24. This bodes well for Gucci’s future. By 2025, millennials and Gen Z are expected to account for 45% of total luxury good spending. Many of these young people will already be familiar with Gucci and perhaps already own one of the brand’s handbags or shoes.

How did the century-old luxury house accomplish this feat? Marco Bizzarri, who became Gucci’s CEO in 2015 and has been responsible for the brand’s explosive growth, shared some of his secrets at the company’s headquarters in Milan as part of the Fast Company European Innovation Festival, which is powered by Gucci.

Bizzarri says that the brand’s success—particularly with young consumers—comes down to finding a delicate balance between creativity and technology, or art and science. For one thing, Bizzarri has a downright optimistic outlook on technology, while many CEOs of luxury companies have show skepticism about technology and have been slow to create e-commerce sites and social media accounts for their brands.

“I was optimistic about technology because I saw the possibility of delegating the most boring tasks to technology and spending more time on doing the things that I like, like being creative,” Bizzarri says.

The future is fashionable

Since he took Gucci’s helm in 2015, he’s brought a lot of technology to the company, but much of it isn’t obvious to the average consumer. It’s happening behind the scenes, making the shopping experience smoother and more efficient. Gucci has made massive investments in state-of-the-art technology on the back end of the business, including supply-chain management, sales forecasting, merchandising, and voice assistants for in-store salespeople. All of this is critical to winning over Gen Z, which has grown up expecting seamless shopping experiences.

But for Bizzarri, these are just table stakes in winning over the next generation of luxury shoppers. “Are we going to have a competitive advantage if we are the first in this technology?” Bizzarri asks. “No. It can be copied in a second.”