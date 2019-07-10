Why Jared Leto loves being the dumbest person in the room and what Elon Musk taught him

His key to making smart calls? Modesty, for starters.

“I love being the dumbest person in the room—that is a great place to be,” Leto said during Fast Company‘s European Innovation Festival. “I don’t have an incredible education, but I’ve always been very curious, so I read a lot. I ask a lot of questions, a lot of stupid questions, probably. And I love to learn. So investing in technology for me has been kind of a way to challenge myself, a way to grow.”

Over time, Leto said, he has progressed from feeling like “just a dumbass artist who dropped out of school” to someone who has value and a viewpoint to add to a growing company.

“I have 60 employees on the road for the band. And having a band is kinda like a startup,” Leto said. “You have a group of people and a garage around a computer using software to write songs and make an album. You’re very involved in the marketing and all the forward-facing stuff as a musician. The record company is kind of your venture capitalist, although your terms are backwards: They keep 80 [percent] and you get 20—if you’re lucky to see the 20 ever.”

As clichéd as he admitted it may seem, the driving factors for Leto to back a company come down to the product and the people—but those two criteria don’t always go hand in hand.

“I don’t have to love every person to invest. There are some companies I’ve invested in where I thought, ‘Holy shit, that guy’s an animal, but I want to be a part of that company!'” Leto said. “It’s a myth that every leader of every company has to be Gandhi and a great CEO. We wouldn’t be sitting here with our iPhones in the air right now if that was the case, if legend is true.”