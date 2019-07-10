How to get dark mode on Tumblr

Dark modes in apps have been all the rage in recent years, and now such a mode is coming to the über-popular Tumblr app. A dark mode in an app allows the user to switch all of the app’s elements, like buttons and backgrounds, from being bright or white to being black. The darker elements are supposedly easier on the eyes as well as can help save battery power on your smartphone.

In the Tumblr app, you can activate the new dark mode via the app’s new Color Palette feature. Here’s how:

Tap on the silhouette icon in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. On the next screen, tap the cog icon at the top. Under Account Settings, tap General Settings. Now tap Color Palette. On the next screen, tap Dark Mode and the app will instantly change its color scheme.

If you ever want to get back to the default mode, follow the steps above again but instead of tapping Dark Mode in the last step, tap “True Blue,” which is the app’s default color scheme. Dark modes just aren’t frequently found in apps like Tumblr. This fall, the iPhone’s operating system, iOS 13, will get its own Dark Mode, ensuring this is a trend that will stick around for a long time. Tumblr’s new Color Palette and Dark Mode features are available from today in both iOS and Android version of the app, provided you have downloaded the latest update.