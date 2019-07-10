How to watch NYC’s ticker tape parade for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team live online

After scoring their fourth World Cup title, shattering TV ratings records, spreading global awareness about the gender pay gap, and basically becoming viral superstars, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team is getting a far more, um, pedestrian honor this morning—a ticker tape parade.

The City of New York will honor the USWNT, which prevailed over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, with a parade through lower Manhattan. The route will begin at the city’s Canyon of Heroes and continue along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall, where Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray will present the team with keys to the city. The event is open to the public, but ticket registration has already closed.

The event begins today (Wednesday, July 10) at 9:30 a.m. ET and continues until 2 p.m. ET. The City Hall ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. ET. You can find additional information about street closures at the NYC.gov website.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to watch the parade live on your computer, phone, or smart TV (or if you just happen to be at work because it’s, you know, in the morning), I have good news: The New York Mayor’s Office will live-stream the parade for free on its YouTube page.

You can find the live stream here or via the embedded video below. Enjoy!