It Cosmetics CEO Jamie Kern Lima has a must-read book recommendation for every woman

What do you do with the time when you have . . .

A free five minutes?

Make another coffee (Note to self: I need to cut back on this) and check phone. (Also working to cut back on this).

A free hour?

Hug my daughter, Wonder, or FaceTime her if I’m traveling or at work. And I would breathe, feel alive, and grateful. And move! The first several years as an entrepreneur, I would work a 20-hour day and feel accomplished but then realize I didn’t physically move my body all day. Now, I’m intentional about walking, breathing, feeling grateful, and feeling alive.

A whole free day?

I spent 10 years working 100-plus-hour weeks starting It Cosmetics in my living room and building it to a billion-dollar brand, all while doing 200-plus live shows on QVC each year, and for so long was feeling so burned out. These past few months have been the first time where I’m feeling fully present and restored. And I’m creating and writing and dreaming nonstop again. So in a full free day, I would do that. I would start the day with the prayer and intention to be of service that is significant to others. And then would see what happens.

What’s your favorite thing to eat when . . .

You’re in the middle of work and need a quick burst of energy?

Macadamia nuts and Lily’s No-Sugar Chocolate Chips.

When you need a quick takeout lunch?

Some type of salad that meets the Fab Four by Kelly LeVeque.

When you have plenty of time to go out and eat?

Cellar De Con Roca in Spain, Azteca Mexican Restaurant in Washington state, Le Panier Bakery in Pikes Place Market in Seattle, Plataforma Brazilian Churrascaria in Manhattan, French Laundry in Napa, The Palace Hotel San Francisco (where I met my birth mom for the first time at age 32), the Four Seasons Sunday brunch on Doheny in Beverly Hills.

What do you love to do when you should be working?

Instagram, Realtor.com app, looking at art online, reading inspirational quotes.

What’s your necessary vice?