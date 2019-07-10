The Apollo 11 astronauts went on a world tour when they got home from the Moon—and it was more surreal than Beatlemania

This is the 40th in an exclusive series of 50 articles, one published each day until July 20, exploring the 50th anniversary of the first-ever Moon landing. You can check out 50 Days to the Moon here every day .

The Apollo 11 astronauts—Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins—were a worldwide sensation. That was true on the Moon, where they got the largest TV audience to that date in history, 600 million people worldwide.

And it was the case back on Earth as well, and NASA and the Nixon White House moved quickly to unleash the astronauts by sending them on a rock star-style world tour.

There was considerable tension between NASA and President Nixon, personally, over the itinerary and purpose of the tour, and the White House ultimately took over planning it, as space historian John Logsdon recounts in his book After Apollo. On the day before the astronauts left, Nixon spoke personally to Armstrong, who had been Apollo 11 commander, to give him some parting advice on how to position the Moon landing when he spoke to leaders around the world.

Their world tour began September 29, 1969, in Mexico City. The astronauts had been back from the Moon for just nine weeks.

They traveled with their wives, support staff from NASA and the U.S. State Department, as well as two staffers from the United States Information Agency and four from the Voice of America. (No U.S. reporters were permitted to join the tour.) Nixon had given them a plane from the presidential fleet: Air Force 2, typically used by Vice President Agnew, with the same china-blue paint scheme as Air Force 1.

They met with, among others: