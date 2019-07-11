You probably don’t know what your coworkers think of you. Here’s how to change that

It’s hard to know what other people think of you. Your own feelings of self-confidence and self-efficacy (your belief about how well you are able to influence the world) are likely to determine how you think other people view you.

That can be a problem if you want to succeed in the workplace. An honest perception of your strengths and weaknesses is critical. The good news is that there are things that you can do to get a clearer sense of what your peers truly think.

Why people aren’t honest

It’s critical to first understand why you might not have an accurate picture of how people see you. For starters, most people aren’t very confrontational. They try to avoid negative interactions. As a result, they don’t point out things you do that bother them. They may talk about them behind your back to others or stew about them in private, but they will probably not come out and tell you.

There are several reasons for this reluctance to be critical. First, many people are high in the personality characteristic of agreeableness. This trait (which is one of the Big Five personality characteristics) reflects how much you want to be liked by others. The more agreeable you are, the less likely you are to criticize others, because you believe that they will not like you if you express your concerns.

Second, many cultures promote civility as a virtue. This bleeds into the workplace by making it difficult to give explicit critiques to others. As a result, your workplace culture is probably making it harder for people to tell you what they really think of you.

Finally, the higher you rise in an organization, the less likely you are to get an accurate picture of how other people view you. Most people want to be viewed favorably by others in a position of power. Once you move up to a supervisory role (or even higher), it is difficult to get people to give you a straight answer about their concerns.

How to get genuine feedback

If you are unaware of the factors that influence whether people like you, it will be difficult to change your behavior to get along better with your colleagues. There are several things you can do to get better calibrated.