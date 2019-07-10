Ikea doubles down on smart homes

Swedish furniture maker Ikea is doubling down on its smart home strategy with updated lighting products, a revamped app, and new motion sensors coming soon to a U.S. store near you.

Apple’s home automation enthusiast site HomeKit Hero has found a lot of new Tradfri products in Ikea’s shop—from smart LED bulbs to light panels. Tradfri is Ikea’s line of smart home accessories, which started in 2017 with a bunch of Wi-Fi LED bulbs that are compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

The new products include a $16 light bulb with three user-adjustable color temperatures—warm glow, warm white, and cool white. The dimmable light can reach 1,000 lumens, about the power of a traditional 70-watt incandescent light, which is enough to light up a small room.

There’s also a new $20 candelabra frosted E12 white bulb that tops off 650 lumens—comparable to a 40-watt incandescent. It offers nine user-adjustable colors, with options like dark peach, light purple, peach, dark red, dark pink, blue, lime, or yellow. An additional warmer temperature is appropriately called candlelight.

The new collection includes a line of wall light panels called Floalt, available in three sizes: 12 inches by 12 inches ($70), 24 inches by 24 inches ($130), and 12 inches by 35 inches ($130). The panels are designed to be mounted on floors and in ceilings, and can be linked together to provide coordinated lighting throughout a room.

All these devices can be controlled with Homekit, Home, Alexa, a special remote, and an app for Android or iOS. Add Ikea’s new Fyrtur smart blinds—which are delayed until the end of August—and it seems that Ikea is getting serious about ramping up on the smart home of the future.