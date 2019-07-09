Aziz Ansari’s Netflix special is a snapshot of a comedian working through some stuff

It wouldn’t be accurate to describe the 2018 sexual misconduct accusation against Aziz Ansari as the elephant in the room during the comedian’s new Netflix special.

It is the room.

“What else should we talk about?” he asks, after addressing the issue at the top of the special, in a not-quite-mea-culpa that anyone who’s been paying attention knew was coming. Ansari has plenty else to talk about, of course, but it all comes back to the fact that he spent 2018 in quasi-cancellation limbo and now feels weird about it.

Right Now is an authentic portrait of a comedian struggling to come to grips with himself, his fame, and what society considers right or wrong at any given time.

A quick recap of Ansari’s career: After an accelerated rise through New York’s stand-up circuit as an NYU student, the comedian and his cohorts (Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel) landed a well-liked but short-lived sketch show on MTV in the mid-aughts, along with some minor film roles. He soon leapfrogged into network sitcom fame with his role on Parks and Recreation and leveraged it with a series of increasingly larger stand-up tours. By the time he broke through to the auteur level of creative success with the critically adored Master of None on Netflix, he was playing multi-night stints at Madison Square Garden and authoring a best-selling book about modern relationships.

Then came babe.net.

Months after the #MeToo movement began outing predators like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, a sloppily rendered article outed Aziz Ansari as a sex pest. Even the most damning read of the salacious story portrayed the comedian as an asshole who doesn’t know when to quit, rather than anything near the level of the kinds of men the #MeToo movement had been picking off. As I argued at the time, it was a completely separate conversation, but one that we needed to be having. Unfortunately for Ansari, the harbinger of that conversation happened to be someone who had portrayed himself in his work as a thoughtful, feminist-leaning man. Even if he didn’t deserve to lose his career over the accusation, public opinion seemed to suggest he deserved at least a bit of a time-out to try and square what he’d done with how he’d portrayed himself. Maybe all men needed that.