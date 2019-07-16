This quiz can help you determine if your strong work ethic is actually work addiction

You love your job and take pride in your work. You’re a dedicated team player and the go-to person for getting things done. You’re always on call and bring work home on the weekends. You have a great work ethic, right? Or is it really work addiction?

While dedication is honorable, you need to find balance to sustain your career and personal life for the long term. Get a gut check by measuring your work ethic with the Bergen Work Addiction Scale. Consider these seven statements, and answer with “never,” “rarely,” “sometimes,” “often,” or “always.”

You think of how you can free up more time to work. You spend much more time working than initially intended. You work in order to reduce feelings of guilt, anxiety, helplessness, and depression. You have been told by others to cut down on work without listening to them. You become stressed if you are prohibited from working. You de-prioritize hobbies, leisure activities, and exercise because of your work. You work so much that it has negatively influenced your health.

If you answered “often” or “always” to at least four of the following seven criteria, you might have a work addiction.

Why it’s a problem

“One of the major differences between a hard worker and a workaholic is the problems that are caused as a result,” says Lucinda Pullinger, global head of human resources for the office brokering service Instant Offices. “Poor health, guilt when not working, and increased stress levels are often consequences of work addiction.”

The biggest misunderstanding about work addiction is the level of severity, says Sarah Greenberg, lead coach for the career coaching service BetterUp.

“It’s not uncommon to hear the term ‘workaholic’ used in jest or applied as a badge of honor,” she says. “But the reality of work addiction is painful. Many of us can relate to pushing ourselves too hard and running out of steam. Many of us can relate to the experience of overworking.”

Work addiction can be an enemy to personal and professional success, if not properly addressed.