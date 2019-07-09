Why it’s important for brands to build physical communities in the digital age

As technology pushes us further toward augmented and virtual worlds, the concept of community is called into question. From work to social settings, how important is physical interaction when, technically, it’s not necessary? Fear not, physical purists: Human connection will continue to be very important, if not more so, in the advanced digital age.

At the Fast Company European Innovation Festival in Milan today, three high-level executives from the world of technology discussed the topic—and all three agreed that brands will keep physical communities and connections at the forefront of their strategies if they want to stay relevant.

“I think with digital-first brands, what’s happening is it’s allowing people to connect with a very wide network of people, so you have these global communities,” said Julie Rice, co-founder of SoulCycle and partner at WeWork. “But at the end of the day, what people really also need are local communities. Where can you go and actually touch it and feel it and look at somebody in the eyes? No matter how far we go in the world, digitally, human beings are still always going to want human connection, I believe.”

Rice was joined by Chloe Macintosh, chief creative officer of Soho House and cofounder of Made.com, and by Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships at Snap.

In the context of social media, Snapchat recently released its Friendship Report, which found that people spend two-thirds of their time with just 15 of their friends and associates. So when you’re on a platform where aggregating a massive following is rewarded with influencer status and perks like brand deals and ad revenue, the content can become less and less personal.

“People have been now trained to respond to vanity metrics like likes and comments,” Schwerin said. “So instead of posting how you’re actually feeling or what you’re doing, you’re sort of curating this digital persona.”

Schwerin believes Gen Z (roughly, those born between 1995 and 2015) are changing that mentality and focusing more on those 15 close friends in real life as opposed to performing on a digital stage in front of hundreds or thousands.