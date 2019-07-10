Even conservatives balk at Trump’s claim of “anti-conservative bias” in tech

Tomorrow, President Trump will convene a social media summit on anti-conservative bias—lacking the leaders of the biggest social media companies and prominent conservatives but featuring plenty of the president’s biggest fans. Trump, who has unprecedented reach on Twitter, has long claimed that the platform is biased against him and he’s made similar claims about Facebook, which was instrumental to the success of his presidential campaign. The president’s evidence is largely based on complaints by far-right commentators, conspiracy theorists, and white supremacists who have been disciplined by or banned from the platforms.

The White House has yet to release a full list of attendees. But the summit appears to be packed with Trump supporters, based on those who have confirmed that they got an invite. They include YourVoice America talk show host Bill Mitchell, and a popular pro-Trump meme creator who goes by the moniker Carpe Donktum. (“Hey @instagram & @facebook FUCK YOU,” Donktum tweeted in May.) Government officials include Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump supporter (except on climate change issues) and strong Silicon Valley critic, who alleges that Twitter has targeted him and other conservatives.

Some confirmed attendees are especially controversial, such as political cartoonist Ben Garrison, who’s been criticized by the Anti-Defamation League for a 2017 drawing that depicts retired Army generals H.R. McMaster and David Petraeus as puppets controlled by Jewish interests. (Update: Garrison appears to have been subsequently disinvited.)

And it doesn’t appear that tech industry executives will be present to answer charges of bias. A rep for Facebook confirmed to Fast Company that it has not been invited to the summit. Twitter and Google have also reportedly been left out. (Twitter declined comment and Google has not replied to my inquiry.)

Also missing in action will be plenty of conservatives who disagree with the president’s premise. “There’s no systemic conspiracy of bias in Silicon Valley,” says William Upton, a DC operative who worked for Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform and led the “religious liberty” political action committee Campaign for American Principles. Sure, people in the tech industry lean liberal, he says, but he doesn’t see evidence of them squelching conservative users or ideas as a result. “You actually hear that from surveys, which is insane,” says Upton.

“This is not some symposium. It’s an event to bring attention to this issue to benefit the President’s reelection campaign,” says James Pethokoukis, a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank. He has been a steady critic of anti-conservative bias claims, saying that they are based on a handful of anecdotes that don’t stand up to scrutiny.

Like Upton, Pethokoukis makes a distinction between Silicon Valley culture and practice, seeing slip-ups rather than conspiracies. “I think that you have people who work in the technology companies who see the world differently than people on the right do, and therefore that causes them to make a content moderation decision that may harm social media accounts on the right for some temporarily, on a case-by-case basis,” he says. “I think that’s probably happened, though usually these are temporary suspensions.”