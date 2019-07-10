HBO’s tech is prepping AT&T for the streaming wars

HBO, however, says it came prepared for the final season and its 4.7 million concurrent streaming viewers across both HBO Go and HBO Now. Season 8 of Game of Thrones was the first in which HBO relied entirely on its own streaming tech, having cut ties with Disney-owned BamTech a year earlier, and the network is calling it a success. HBO says video playback issues only made up about 7% of its customer support requests over the final season, and most of those came from Latin America, which has its own version of the HBO Go service.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’ve moved all our customers from BamTech’s platform onto ours, and we’re able to handle a cultural phenomenon like this without any hiccups,” says Anderson Imes, HBO’s vice president of engineering.

The bigger test is yet to come. At the end of this year, AT&T’s WarnerMedia plans to launch HBO Max, a new streaming service, anchored by HBO and fleshed out by other content from the former Time Warner, which AT&T acquired for $85.4 billion last year. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson has said that the service will become its “key video product” in the fight against Netflix, Disney, Amazon, and others, and Imes says his team is building the platform around HBO’s technology. While a streaming service’s underlying tech may not seem important, it becomes instantly noticeable when things go wrong. Hence the gloating about how Game of Thrones went right.

Leaving BamTech

In late 2014, HBO rather infamously abandoned plans to build the stand-alone HBO Now streaming service with its own tech. Instead, the company signed on with BamTech—then called MLB Advanced Media—believing that it would deliver a more polished platform in time for HBO Now’s launch the following spring. Otto Berkes, who had been building the in-house streaming tech as HBO’s CTO since 2011, resigned when the company announced its decision.

Imes describes BamTech as a “great partner,” and has no examples of the company failing to implement any of HBO’s wishes. But by running its own streaming service, HBO can be the sole arbiter of when to add new features or how much to invest in them.

“I think the thing we had always been worried about, since the beginning, was making sure we had enough control on our platform,” Imes says. “Having that be a platform that’s first party, and we can control our destiny and invest in it, makes sense for the business.”