A Tyler the Creator tweet? A Melania Trump statue? What is ‘Midsommar’ really about?

Midsommar is writer-director Ari Aster’s folk-horror follow-up to the 2018 sleeper hit Hereditary. It’s a rare daytime horror movie, set in the Swedish hinterlands, and it features the most mind-blowing drug sequences you may ever see.
But what is the movie about? Everybody on Twitter seems to have a guess.
Some people think it’s about this rudimentary statue of Melania Trump from her Slovenian hometown:
A lot of people think it’s about a Norwegian woman who runs like a horsie:
Several folks are pretty sure it’s about a boy in a bear suit:
Others are convinced it’s about this Tyler the Creator tweet, one that context clues would indicate is actually about A$AP Rocky being detained in Sweden on assault charges:
A lot of people think it has something to do with flower crowns:
Some people think it’s about nude white people dancing:
A number of people think it’s about the wedding of Dwight and Angela from The Office:
Still others think it’s about entrepreneurial drag queen Trixie Mattel wearing a weird face mask:
Amazingly, all of these people are right: Midsommar is about all of those things and more.
It is about sand, wind, water, and fire; all of our earthly deeds, and all that we cannot leave behind. All hail Midsommar, the mystic cinematic swirling cauldron of portents good and evil. We look to you and see reflected back ourselves and everything that is not ourselves, forever and always.