Fighting for Online Freedom

Mozilla works to preserve an open, global internet by advancing public policy and creating technologies that protect people’s right to explore and create online without fear of surveillance.

Mozilla began in 1998 as a community open source project. Today, it’s an internet leader with a team of more than 1,000. Its well-known web browser, Firefox, protects user privacy with features like Enhanced Tracking Protection, a now default setting that blocks cookies so companies can’t track you. Like all Mozilla solutions, it’s the product of inter- national collaboration and diversity of thought.

FROM THE OUTSIDE-IN

Mozilla’s ability to innovate across borders—with the purpose of ensuring the internet is a global public resource, accessible to all—earned it a spot on Fast Company ‘s Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Selena Deckelmann, senior director of Firefox Browser Engineering, says Mozilla takes an out- side-in approach to innovation. When brainstorming, employees are encouraged to consider how new products would affect ordinary people’s internet experience. When someone has an idea, they discuss it with colleagues, then quickly move to practical steps so Mozilla can bring advancements to market quickly.

When the Facebook- Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, the product team released a quick rebuttal. They used recently developed technology to create a browser extension that would help Firefox users have more control of their data on Facebook.

A team of employees from the U. S. and Berlin decided to move forward in three hours. Within five hours of starting, they built a working prototype, and they launched it within eight days. With close to 2.5 million downloads to date, the product, Facebook Container, is Mozilla’s most popular browser extension.