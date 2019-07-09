These are the 3 types of stories that leaders need to master

You probably know that people react strongly to stories and that if you’re a business leader, you need to develop your storytelling skills . But what business situations call for a story?

You might have guessed the answer—it depends on both the situation and what you’d like to accomplish. For example, when you start a new job as a manager, you need to tell your team a story that dismantles any mistrust and uncertainty. If you’re trying to motivate your team because they’ve lost enthusiasm for their work, you need a story that reminds them of their purpose.

Below are three types of stories that every leader should master.

1. Stories we tell ourselves

Every day, we assemble bits and pieces of information based on what we observe around us, and then we tell ourselves stories based on those observations. Over time, they turn into long-developed beliefs.

Positive stories can be a powerful tool. When you admire a colleague for their discipline and punctuality, you might be inspired to make positive habit changes yourself. The problem comes when you tell yourselves negative stories. For instance, if I feel that I don’t measure up to others’ expectations, the stories I create will reinforce this self-assessment. Rather than thinking about the things that I’ve accomplished, I only remember my failures, mistakes, and others’ expressions of disappointment in me. This can be the start of a vicious cycle where negative perceptions determine the stories I tell myself, which in turn play out in full color to reinforce these perceptions.

The stories we tell ourselves have an impact on our behavior and our engagement with others. That’s why it’s crucial for leaders to examine their dominant narrative. They need to make sure that the stories they tell themselves are adding value and inspire positive actions.

2. Stories we tell others about ourselves

The stories you tell about yourself tend to set the tone for how a relationship will unfold. If you’re a new boss meeting the members of your team for the first time, you know they’ll wonder about your leadership style and how you’ll treat them. It’s important to acknowledge this and share a personal story or two that shows you empathize with how they’re feeling. Perhaps you can share how you felt when you met your boss for the first time.