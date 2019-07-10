Field Notes’s latest release is a love letter to our national parks

About four years ago, I stocked up on so many of those tiny notebooks that I vowed “never again.” A notebook is useful, sure, but my limited-edition books from the boutique company Field Notes just felt too precious for my grocery list.

But now, I’m ready to get sucked back in. Field Notes has released a new National Parks Series of its 48-page, graph-paper notebooks. Three different three-packs are available for $13 apiece, each of which features a different throwback print of our national parks. The stunning artwork captures the golden age of U.S. nature conservation and exploration in the 1930s and ’40s, when the parks developed stunning posters to promote their wilderness. The new covers feature the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and more. (But where are the Grand Tetons?)

While the covers have a hand-painted retro look, the prints are actually new, licensed from the Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series, a for-profit art collection that commemorates our national parks and gives 5% back to the parks in the process.

The books are the perfect reminder: The next time you’re taking notes around a conference table, you should really be outside, celebrating the wild.