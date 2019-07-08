This bootleg Russian ‘Simpsons’ couch gag is too dark to ever air on TV

Who: Popular YouTube animator Lazy Square (aka Lenivko Kvadratjić)

Why we care: Fox has aired some seriously messed-up Simpsons couch gags in the past. There was Guillermo del Toro’s typically monster-filled magnum opus, Bill Plympton’s high-concept curio, in which Homer is horny for the couch itself, and of course the darkest of them all: Banksy’s gonzo anti-consumerist showstopper, which deconstructs The Simpsons’ merchandising empire. However, the pitch-black comedy on display in each of these official entries can hardly compare to the thick, all-consuming, pre–Big Bang gloaming of this fan-made entry in the couch gag canon.

Lazy Square’s “Russian Art Film” version of the Simpsons opening credits drains the famously Crayola yellow family of color. Instead of the chipper, kooky energy of Springfield, with its deep bench of characters, we meet our nuclear family here in a desolate, unforgiving cityscape that looks more like a nuclear wasteland. Young Bart is immediately robbed, Marge is mean to the cashier in a dingy, flea-ridden grocery store, and even just thinking about the fate of poor Lisa Simpson in this short clip is too much to bear.

Banksy’s version of the couch gag might make you rethink your Simpsons Funko Pop purchases, but this one might make you lose your will to go on.