4 telltale signs you’ve outgrown your job, and what to do about it

You’ve got to get your foot in the door somehow. So perhaps you took an entry-level job to get a start in the industry of your choice. At first, you can convince yourself that you’re gaining valuable experience and contacts. But, after a while, the same old, same old feels more like a chore than a stepping-stone. If this feeling lingers, you may have outgrown your job.

“Look at how long you’ve been feeling this way,” says career coach Sumayya Essack. If it’s a short bout of the doldrums or a touch of burnout, you may just need a break, but “if you see yourself having a consistent experience of feeling bored or unchallenged or disengaged, then you know that there’s something going on.”

How can you tell the difference between a week or two of feeling disengaged and a job that’s no longer a good fit? These are four telltale signs.

1. You’re constantly bored

While a little boredom creeps into most jobs now and then, chronic boredom may be a sign that you need something more. It’s not uncommon, of course. Respondents to a 2017 survey by staffing firm OfficeTeam said they were bored an average of 10.5 hours per week. Two in five employees said they’d quit their jobs if they felt bored at work.

If you’re doing the same things you’ve been doing for a while—and you feel like you can do them in your sleep—or if you’re not being challenged, that’s a good indicator that you’ve outgrown your job, says career coach Jessica Sweet. “A side effect of not learning often is boredom,” she says.

2. You’re not moving toward bigger career goals

Even challenging jobs can be outgrown, Essack says. “You want your job to be challenging, but the right kind of challenging that strategically prepares you for your next move.” Think about the kind of experience you’re going to need to achieve your longterm goals. Is your current role helping you get that experience? Are your current projects filling in skills gaps?

“If the role is no longer laying the groundwork for your longer-term goals, you may have outgrown it,” she says. In other words, if the role hasn’t given you anything to add to your résumé in a while, it may be time to look at other options.