The ultimate focus secret: Turn your smartphone into a dumb phone

Have the pressures of modern society gotten you down? Do you spend 95% of your free time cruising Instagram, with very little benefit to your soul? Does your phone do so much for you that it distracts you from the real work of getting stuff done?

Well, you’ve come to the right place. With a little effort, you can strip that majestic rectangle of pure, unbridled information and entertainment down to a no-nonsense communication device. Here’s how—and feel free to skip the more extreme steps if what you want is a phone that’s kind of smart and kind of dumb.

1. Clean house

A big part of what makes a smartphone smart? Apps! So let’s remove all those handy programs you’ve downloaded over the years. For Apple devices, it’s a pretty manual affair involving pressing each app’s icon until it jiggles and presents you with an X in the corner. Do that over and over until you’ve removed all you can remove (we’ll get to how to disable built-in apps later).

On Android, you can bulk-delete apps. Go into the Google Play Store, tap the menu icon, then “My apps & games” at the top, then the “Installed” tab, then the “Storage” option. From there, you’re presented with a list of apps and a checkbox next to each. Select them all, and tap the “FREE UP” bar at the bottom of the screen.

Now, if you’re not quite ready to commit to nuking every app, you can make ones that survive your purge harder to find. If you’re an iPhone user, stuff the survivors into a single folder on your home screen (see instructions here) so they’re mostly out of sight. On Android, tap and hold each app on your home screen and drag the app to, or choose, “Remove” (depending on your phone) to hide them from everyday view.

2. Disable built-in apps

For those pesky, hard-to-remove apps—your phone’s email, web browser, and the like—we’ll need to use a little elbow grease. The iPhone makes the process fairly simple: head into the Settings menu and then choose General, then Restrictions. Select the “Enable Restrictions” option, set a pass code (don’t forget it!), then turn off everything on the list.